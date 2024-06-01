34 counting centers set up for Lok Sabha results in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has informed that tight security arrangements have been made for the couting of Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Vikas Raj said that along with the State police, 12 companies of central forces will be deployed at 34 counting centers across the Telangana State.

“Three-tier security has been arranged at the counting centers. No one is allowed within 100 meters of the counting hall,” he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the counting halls and there will be CCTV monitoring of the entire counting hall and added that monitoring will be done on CCTV from strong room to counting hall.

“Multiple cameras will be installed and the counting halls will be monitored every moment. Only authorised persons are allowed inside the counting centers,” he disclosed.

Vikas Raj further stated that up to 2.80 lakh postal ballot votes have been received and 276 tables have been set up for the counting of the postal votes.

“The maximum number of 24 rounds will be in Choppadandi, Yakhutpura and Devarakonda Assembly constituencies while around 13 rounds will be in Armur, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopeta Assembly segments in Telangana. The polling results are likely to be available by 3 PM on the counting day. After the counting is completed, there will be counting of VVPATs in five polling centers in each Assembly segment,” Vikas Raj revealed.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that about 10,000 staff are deployed for the counting of votes across the Telangana State and another 5,000 employees will be available as additional staff.

He said that 49 observers have been appointed to monitor the situation across the Telangana State and political parties have been asked to give the list of counting agents by 5 PM on Saturday.

“In addition to this, a total of 2,440 micro-observers have been appointed across the State. Officials will check at every table and the counting will start at 8 AM on June 4,” he said. The Chief Electoral Officer stated that the Election Commission of India has given a clear instruction on the storage of EVMS, and these can be stored after the completion of counting process.