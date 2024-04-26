4 collapse and die in Kerala during Lok Sabha polls

Palakkad: In separate incidents across Kerala on Friday four people, including a booth agent, collapsed and died during the Lok Sabha polls.

The deaths were reported in Ottapalam of Palakkad, Kuttichira in Kozhikode, Kakkazham in Alappuzha, and Tirur in Malappuram district.

The deceased were identified as Chandran(68) of Chunangad near Ottapalam in Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, who collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vani Vilasini school polling booth around 7.30 am. Local residents rushed him to Taluk hospital at Ottapalam, but doctors declared him brought dead.

In Kozhikode, Anees Ahamed (66) a Left Democratic Front (LDF) booth agent of Kozhikode town booth number 16, also collapsed and died during the polls around 8 am.

This halted the election process for a few minutes and was restored after shifting the body to a nearby hospital.

An elderly voter of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, Somarajan (70) residing in Susanth Bhavan of Kakkazhom, collapsed and died after exercising his franchise in a booth at Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha.

Sidhik (63) , a madrassa teacher of Tirur in Malappuram district, died due to cardiac arrest at home after casting his vote in booth number 130 of Vallikanjiram school near Niramaruthur.