Hyderabad Metro Expansion: 40-km Route to Link Future City and RGI Airport – Details Inside

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards modern urban development, the Hyderabad Metro is set to extend its network to the proposed Future City, a 30,000-acre planned city project on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who directed officials to begin drafting the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the metro expansion.

40-km Metro Line to Connect Airport and Future City

The proposed 40-kilometer metro line will run from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Young India Skills Development University, located within the Future City area. This strategic extension aims to ease travel to and from the new development zone and improve overall city connectivity.

Officials believe the project will not only help reduce traffic congestion in key corridors but also stimulate economic activity in and around the Future City, making it a more accessible and integrated part of Hyderabad.

Collaboration Between HMDA and FSDA

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will collaborate with the newly established Future City Development Authority (FSDA) to implement the project. Once the DPR is completed — detailing cost, design, and other technical aspects — it will be submitted to the central government for approval.

Progress on Hyderabad Metro Phase 2

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also sought updates on the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro project, which includes several key routes that are awaiting approval from the Centre. Talks have already begun in Delhi to speed up the clearance process.

Vision for a Modern, Well-Connected Hyderabad

Officials noted that the metro expansion is part of a broader vision to transform Hyderabad into a smarter, better-connected metropolis. The integration of major hubs like the airport and the upcoming Future City through metro rail is expected to support businesses, attract investments, and improve public transport options for residents.

This forward-looking initiative is seen as a critical step in Hyderabad’s urban growth journey, combining infrastructure development with smart city planning.