45 Trains Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Dense fog causes major disruptions, delaying 45 trains in Delhi. Read about the weather conditions, visibility issues, and how commuters are affected by the foggy morning.

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and affecting train operations. As a result, 45 trains were delayed, causing disruptions for commuters.

Weather Conditions and Train Delays

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the Safdarjung area observed a minimum visibility of just 50 meters between 12:30 am and 1:30 am, which improved to 200 meters by 7:30 am. However, several other areas in the city continued to experience dense fog during the early morning hours.

Also Read: Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR; Temperature Drops to 1, IMD Predicts Light Rain

Temperature and Forecast

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 7.7°C, which is considered normal for this time of the year. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and rain during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 15°C. The humidity levels were reported to be at 100% at 8:30 am, adding to the overall chill in the air.

Commuters are advised to stay updated on train schedules as visibility conditions continue to fluctuate throughout the day.