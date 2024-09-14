47 Children Fall Ill After Lizard Found in Mid-Day Meal in Jharkhand’s Dumka District

In a disturbing incident, at least 47 children fell ill after a lizard was discovered in the mid-day meal at Plus Two High School, located in Mohanpur village of Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The affected students, ranging from classes 1 to 8, started showing symptoms shortly after consuming the meal.

When the lizard fell into the food, it reportedly caused the meal to become contaminated, resulting in many children experiencing vomiting, fever, and other health issues. Upon realizing the situation, the school administration swiftly destroyed the remaining food to prevent further harm.

The affected children were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. While some of the children have already been discharged, others are still receiving medical attention. Fortunately, the condition of the hospitalized students is reported to be under control.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and locals in Mohanpur village. It has also raised fresh doubts about the safety and quality of the mid-day meal program, which has faced similar issues in the past, including instances of snakes, frogs, and lizards being found in school meals across different regions.

This alarming event once again puts into question the government’s commitment to providing safe and nutritious food for schoolchildren, as previous cases continue to surface without significant improvements.