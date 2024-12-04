Middle East

The organization wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, "We are concerned about reports that two more Palestinians

Syed Abdul Rafi4 December 2024 - 12:34
47 Palestinians Die in Israeli Custody: United Nations

Jerusalem: The United Nations Office for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Palestine has stated that since the beginning of the conflict, 47 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody.

The organization wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, “We are concerned about reports that two more Palestinians, aged 31 and 35, have died in Israeli custody, bringing the total number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023, to 47.”

The OHCHR also mentioned that this information has come amidst reports of widespread violence and mistreatment in Israeli prisons, including the denial of medical care and instances of sexual violence.

