5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Telangana

Hyderabad: A significant earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic activity occurred at 7:27 AM, sending shockwaves across various regions in Telangana and neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Earthquake Details and Impact

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be in Mulugu, Telangana, a district known for its forested landscapes and proximity to tribal regions. Residents in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh felt the tremors, which caused widespread alarm.

The NCS recorded the quake’s magnitude at 5.3, categorizing it as a moderate earthquake. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, the tremors disrupted the morning routine of many residents. People rushed out of their homes and workplaces as precautionary measures.

Regions Affected

The earthquake’s effects were felt in several districts, including:

Tremors were reported in Mulugu, Warangal, Khammam, and parts of Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh: People in Vijayawada, Guntur, and other areas experienced mild to moderate tremors.

Many residents described the shaking as strong enough to rattle windows and household items but not intense enough to cause structural damage.

Expert Analysis and Seismological Data

The National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude and stated that its depth was approximately 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. Shallow earthquakes like this often result in stronger ground shaking near the epicenter.

Seismologists have pointed out that the Deccan Plateau, where Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are located, is not traditionally known for high seismic activity. However, such moderate earthquakes can occur due to tectonic stress in the region.

Safety Measures and Government Response

Authorities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh quickly issued advisories to ensure public safety. Residents were urged to remain calm and follow safety protocols, including:

Moving to open spaces during aftershocks. Avoiding the use of elevators until the situation stabilizes. Inspecting buildings for any signs of structural damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is closely monitoring the situation. Local administrations in affected districts have been put on alert, and disaster response teams are on standby to assist in case of emergencies.

Public Reactions and Experiences

Social media platforms were abuzz with residents sharing their experiences. Many described the tremors as brief but unsettling. Some shared images and videos showing household items shaking, while others expressed gratitude that there was no major damage or loss of life.

A resident from Mulugu said, “The tremors woke us up suddenly. We ran outside fearing the worst. Thankfully, everything seems fine now.”

Another resident from Hyderabad reported, “It felt like the ground beneath us was moving. It lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to create panic.”

Precautions for Future Earthquakes

Experts emphasize the importance of preparedness, even in regions with low seismic activity. Key safety tips include:

Securing heavy furniture and appliances to walls.

Creating an emergency kit with essentials like water, food, and first-aid supplies.

Educating residents on earthquake safety protocols.

Conclusion

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Telangana and Andhra Pradesh serves as a reminder of the region’s susceptibility to natural events, even if infrequent. While no significant damage or casualties have been reported, the tremors underscore the importance of readiness and rapid response.

Stay tuned for updates as authorities and seismologists continue to monitor the situation and provide further insights.