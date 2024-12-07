5 Dead, 1 Injured as Speeding Car Plunges into Lake Near Yadadri

In a tragic incident, five young men lost their lives, and one sustained injury after their speeding car lost control and plunged into a lake near Jalalpur village in Bhoodan Pochampally Mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims, aged between 20 and 25, were friends from the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad. They were traveling from Hyderabad to Valigonda when the accident occurred.

Police stated that the car lost control due to high speed, veered off the road, and fell into the lake. Local residents alerted authorities, and rescue operations were carried out. However, five of the occupants were declared dead at the scene, while one was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The tragic incident has left the LB Nagar community in deep shock and mourning.