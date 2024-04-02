Middle East

5 NGO workers killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

At least five employees of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization were killed on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike while driving in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, said the Hamas-run government media office.

Mohammed Yousuf
The victims include four foreign aid workers and one Palestinian, the media office said in a press statement, adding that they were on a mission to inspect the seaport that will receive a new patch of humanitarian aid.

They were responsible for receiving ships carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, it said.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that it is conducting a thorough review to understand the tragic incident.

WCK is a non-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. WCK workers help to distribute humanitarian aid to the Gaza residents who are facing dire food shortages.

Mohammed Yousuf
