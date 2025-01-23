50 million Tons of Debris in Gaza Could Take 21 Years to Clean up: UN

The United Nations has warned that it could take up to 21 years to clear the vast amounts of debris scattered across Gaza, following the extensive damage caused by Israeli airstrikes. According to the UN, the cleanup process is expected to cost approximately $12 billion, a huge financial burden for the region already grappling with the aftermath of war.

The destruction in Gaza, largely the result of Israeli airstrikes, has left around 50 million tons of debris across the area. The massive scale of the damage means that cleaning and rebuilding efforts will take several decades to complete. The ongoing conflict continues to hinder recovery, with further destruction of infrastructure preventing essential relief operations from proceeding smoothly.

Gaza: Israeli Military Violates Ceasefire and Targets Cleanup Efforts

Adding to the devastation, the Israeli military has been accused of repeatedly violating ceasefire agreements. Just yesterday, an Israeli drone attacked a group of people in Rafah who were working to clear debris, resulting in one Palestinian being martyred and four others injured.

Also Read: Palestinians Face Vast Destruction in Gaza Amid Post-Ceasefire Recovery

Death Toll Continues to Rise with More Bodies Recovered

The tragic human cost of the conflict continues to mount, with bodies of Palestinian victims still being found beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. Over 200 bodies have been recovered so far, and the situation remains dire, with estimates suggesting that more than 10,000 additional bodies could still be trapped under the rubble.

This overwhelming destruction has drawn attention to the urgent need for international support to assist with humanitarian aid, debris clearance, and the long-term reconstruction of Gaza. The devastating impact of this conflict will continue to affect the region for years to come, with both physical and human tolls deeply felt across Gaza.