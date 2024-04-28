6 dead, over 20 injured in bus-truck collision

Unnao (UP): Six people were killed and over 20 others were injured here on Sunday afternoon when a speeding truck collided head-on with a bus, ripping through one of its side, police said.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, while the truck driver has been arrested, they said.

The accident took place near Jamaldipur village on the Hardoi-Unnao road in the Safipur police station area, they said.

Doctors at the community health centre in Safipur referred the injured persons to the district hospital in Unnao and in Kanpur.

Circle Officer Safipur Rishikant Shukla said six people have died in the accident, while over 20 were injured.

Shukla also said the bus was carrying 35 passengers.

Of the 20 injured persons, 11 have been sent to Kanpur, while 9 have been taken to the district hospital in Unnao.

Some passengers, who sustained minor injuries were discharged after first-aid treatment, the CO said.

He added that efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.