68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025 (SGFI)

The 68th National School Games Yogasana U-14 Girls Championship – 2025 is being held at St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda, from January 9th to 11th, 2025. This prestigious competition features the participation of 32 teams from across India, showcasing their exceptional Yogasana skills and sportsmanship.

The event, hosted by CISCE, New Delhi, kicked off with a grand opening ceremony, bringing together some of the finest young talents in Yogasana from across the country.

Chief Guests:

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Vishwanath Ravinder, IPS (Retd.), Chief Operating Officer, TG RTC. Alongside him were Mrs. U. A. Sundari, President of ASISC, Regional Secretary & Treasurer of ASISC A.P. & Telangana Region, CISCE Games & Sports Coordinator, and the Principal of St. Joseph’s School, Asmangadh Palace, Malakpet, Hyderabad. Other dignitaries included Mr. Arijit Basu, Deputy Secretary – Finance, CISCE, and Mrs. Teresa, Principal of St. Joseph’s School, Habsiguda.

This championship highlights the spirit of competition and unity among young athletes from across India.