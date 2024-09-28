Sports
68th School Games Federation: Ranga Reddy District Level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 Results
The 68th School Games Federation's Ranga Reddy district level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 was held at the Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, showcasing remarkable talent and skill among young gymnasts.
Overall Championship Winners:
JOE’s Gymnastic Academy, Shaikpet Hyderabad
Medal Tally: 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 2 Bronze Medals
Under 14 Years Girls Events:
- Hoop Apparatus:
- Gold: Sarayu Sri
- Silver: G. Anjana
- Bronze: Sahasra
- Ball Apparatus:
- Gold: Sarayu Sri
- Silver: G. Anjana
- Bronze: Manya Joyce
- Clubs Apparatus:
- Gold: Sarayu Sri
- Ribbon Apparatus:
- Gold: Manya Joyce
- Silver: Sahasra D.
Under 17 Years Girls Events:
- Hoop Apparatus:
- Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen
- Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji
- Ball Apparatus:
- Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
- Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen
- Clubs Apparatus:
- Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
- Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen
- Ribbon Apparatus:
- Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen
- Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji
All Round Individual Champions:
- Under 14: Sarayu Sri
- Under 17: Shaista Syed Theseen
Photo Caption: Alica Joe, Coach and Indian Representative Judge, with the medal winners.
Congratulations to all participants and medal winners for their outstanding performances!