68th School Games Federation: Ranga Reddy District Level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 Results

The 68th School Games Federation's Ranga Reddy district level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 was held at the Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, showcasing remarkable talent and skill among young gymnasts.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 14:54
Overall Championship Winners:
JOE’s Gymnastic Academy, Shaikpet Hyderabad
Medal Tally: 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 2 Bronze Medals

Under 14 Years Girls Events:

  • Hoop Apparatus:
  • Gold: Sarayu Sri
  • Silver: G. Anjana
  • Bronze: Sahasra
  • Ball Apparatus:
  • Gold: Sarayu Sri
  • Silver: G. Anjana
  • Bronze: Manya Joyce
  • Clubs Apparatus:
  • Gold: Sarayu Sri
  • Ribbon Apparatus:
  • Gold: Manya Joyce
  • Silver: Sahasra D.

Under 17 Years Girls Events:

  • Hoop Apparatus:
  • Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen
  • Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji
  • Ball Apparatus:
  • Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
  • Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen
  • Clubs Apparatus:
  • Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji
  • Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen
  • Ribbon Apparatus:
  • Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen
  • Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji

All Round Individual Champions:

  • Under 14: Sarayu Sri
  • Under 17: Shaista Syed Theseen

Photo Caption: Alica Joe, Coach and Indian Representative Judge, with the medal winners.

Congratulations to all participants and medal winners for their outstanding performances!

