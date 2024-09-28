68th School Games Federation: Ranga Reddy District Level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 Results

The 68th School Games Federation’s Ranga Reddy district level Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition 2024 was held at the Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, showcasing remarkable talent and skill among young gymnasts.

Overall Championship Winners:

JOE’s Gymnastic Academy, Shaikpet Hyderabad

Medal Tally: 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 2 Bronze Medals

Under 14 Years Girls Events:

Hoop Apparatus:

Gold: Sarayu Sri

Silver: G. Anjana

Bronze: Sahasra

Ball Apparatus:

Gold: Sarayu Sri

Silver: G. Anjana

Bronze: Manya Joyce

Clubs Apparatus:

Gold: Sarayu Sri

Ribbon Apparatus:

Gold: Manya Joyce

Silver: Sahasra D.

Under 17 Years Girls Events:

Hoop Apparatus:

Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen

Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji

Ball Apparatus:

Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji

Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen

Clubs Apparatus:

Gold: Balasaranitha Balaji

Silver: Shaista Syed Theseen

Ribbon Apparatus:

Gold: Shaista Syed Theseen

Silver: Balasaranitha Balaji

All Round Individual Champions:

Under 14: Sarayu Sri

Under 17: Shaista Syed Theseen

Photo Caption: Alica Joe, Coach and Indian Representative Judge, with the medal winners.

Congratulations to all participants and medal winners for their outstanding performances!