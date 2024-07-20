Crime & Accidents
7 wagons of freight train derails in UP’s Amroha: Video
At least seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.
New Delhi: At least seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.
The accident happened at the Amrohi Yard on the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section, disrupting train movement on the route, the Northern Railway CPRO said.
The official said trains are being diverted to an alternative Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut-Ghaziabad route.
More Details are Awaited.