7 wagons of freight train derails in UP’s Amroha: Video

New Delhi: At least seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

The accident happened at the Amrohi Yard on the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section, disrupting train movement on the route, the Northern Railway CPRO said.

The official said trains are being diverted to an alternative Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut-Ghaziabad route.

More Details are Awaited.

A good train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha earlier today. More details awaited#Train #Derailed #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/CrTyzQDEFL — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 20, 2024

Another train accident. Several wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. No injuries reported. The Delhi – Lucknow railway route disrupts. #Amroha #AmrohaTrainAccident #TrainAccident #TrainDerailed #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/fWIhWTZduJ — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 20, 2024