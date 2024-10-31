72-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand): A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening under the jurisdiction of the town police station, they said.

Medininagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manibhusan Prasad said that according to the FIR lodged by the victim’s parents, the old man who resides in the same locality lured the girl with a bar of chocolate, took her to his home and raped her.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination on Thursday, while the accused has been arrested,” he said.

The SDPO said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of BNS and the POCSO Act with the town police station and an investigation has been initiated.