84 Indian Hindus Arrive in Pakistan for Sant Shadaram Sahib’s Birth Anniversary

Lahore: A group of 84 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah Border on Sunday to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a shrine in Sindh province, officials confirmed.

Visa Issuance Under 1974 Protocol

The issuance of visas for these pilgrims falls under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines (1974).

“Some 84 Hindu pilgrims, led by Yushishthar Lal, arrived from India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Swami Shadaram, an incarnation of Lord Shiva,” said Ghulam Mohayuddin, spokesperson for the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Warm Welcome at Wagah Border

The group was received at the Wagah Border by ETPB Additional Secretary of Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, who welcomed them with bouquets on behalf of ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

Journey to Shadani Darbar in Sindh

After their arrival, the pilgrims proceeded directly to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, where the main religious rituals and celebrations are set to take place.

Visit to Other Religious Sites

During their stay, the pilgrims will also visit several prominent Hindu religious sites, including:

Yog Mata Mandir Aqilpur

Ghotki

Pano Aqil

Sukkur

Historic Sadhu Bela Temple

A Stop at Nankana Sahib

The pilgrims are also scheduled to visit Nankana Sahib—the birthplace of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak—on January 14 before returning to India the next day.

Pakistan Ensures Security & Facilitation

Speaking to reporters at the Wagah Border, Saifullah Khokhar assured that foolproof security and medical facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to preserving sacred sites of religious minorities and facilitating visiting pilgrims.

94 Visas Issued, 84 Pilgrims Travelled

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 94 visas for Indian pilgrims for the event. However, only 84 pilgrims made the journey to Pakistan.