Bangladesh Cancels Planned Training of Judges in India

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government has cancelled a planned training program for 50 judges and judicial officers in India, reversing a previous notification.

Cancellation of Training Program

A law ministry spokesman confirmed the cancellation, stating, “The notification has been cancelled,” but did not provide further detail the cancellation came after a directive from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court.

Initial Plans for Training

The training was scheduled to take place on February 10 at the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academy in Madhya Pradesh. The 50 selected judges, including district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, joint district judges, senior assistant judges, and assistant judges, were supposed to undergo a one-day training program.

India had agreed to cover all the expenses related to the training.

Background to the Cancellation

The cancellation follows the worsening of ties between India and Bangladesh since August 2023. The diplomatic relationship soured after Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister of Bangladesh, fled to New Delhi following a massive student-led protest that led to the downfall of her Awami League government, which had been in power for 16 years.

Furthermore, tensions have risen due to a series of attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power in August 2023. New Delhi has raised concerns with Dhaka, particularly after a Hindu monk was arrested on charges of sedition and denied bail last month.