A Glimpse into History: Significant Events of December 4
1796: ______ ascended to the position of Peshwa.
New Delhi: Here are some important events in Indian and world history that occurred on December 4:
1661: Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s brother ______ was executed.
1796: ______ ascended to the position of Peshwa.
1829: ______, the then Viceroy of India, banned the practice of Sati, where widows were burned on their husband’s funeral pyre.
1860: ______ from Goa became the first Indian to receive a doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Paris.
1888: The birth of renowned historian ______.
1910: Birth of ______, the eighth President of India.
1919: Birth of ______, the 12th Prime Minister of India.
1943: During World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Turkish President ______ met during the Cairo Conference.
1952: Thousands died in England due to a dense ______ layer.
1959: India and Nepal signed the ______ Irrigation and Power Project Agreement.
1967: India’s first rocket, ______, was launched from Thumba.
1971: The UN Security Council convened an emergency session to address the escalating situation between ______ and ______.
1971: The Indian Navy attacked the ______ Navy and Karachi.
1974: A Portuguese chartered plane crashed near ______ due to turbulence, killing all 191 onboard.
1977: The ______ Front was formed against Egypt.
1984: ______ terrorists hijacked a Kuwait Airlines plane, killing four passengers.
1996: NASA’s first spacecraft to ______ was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It reached ______ on July 4, 1997.
2006: Around 1,000 people died in a ______ caused by a storm in a Philippine village.
2008: Noted historian ______ was selected for the Kluge Prize.
2012: ______ people died in a mortar attack in Syria.