A Silent Revolution: WhatsApp’s Meta AI Widget Could Change Everything

WhatsApp is enhancing the user experience with the introduction of a new Meta AI widget, now available for users on the latest WhatsApp beta. This new feature allows users to access Meta AI’s capabilities directly from their home screen, eliminating the need to open the app for AI interactions.

Meta AI Widget: A Convenient Shortcut for WhatsApp Users

First spotted by WABetaInfo a few months ago, the Meta AI widget is now being rolled out to a select group of beta users. This new widget enables WhatsApp users to engage with Meta AI’s features without launching the app. Users can ask questions, upload images, and even access the AI chatbot’s voice mode directly from the home screen.

The widget is also adjustable, allowing users to resize it according to their preferences, making it a customizable addition to the home screen. However, it’s important to note that this feature will only be available to users who already have access to Meta AI within WhatsApp.

What Does Meta AI Do on WhatsApp?

Powered by Meta’s Llama large language model, Meta AI on WhatsApp can perform a variety of tasks, including answering questions, generating images, and participating in both individual and group chats. This functionality brings AI-based assistance directly to users, offering a conversational experience similar to other popular AI platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT.

Gradual Rollout of the Meta AI Widget

Although millions of WhatsApp users already have access to Meta AI, the new Meta AI widget will be gradually rolled out, meaning not all users will see it immediately. The widget is part of a series of new features WhatsApp has introduced in recent weeks, including 22 preset chat themes, tap reactions, selfie stickers, and shareable sticker packs.

This new feature promises to increase the popularity of Meta AI on WhatsApp by making it even easier to access and interact with AI without the need to navigate through the app.