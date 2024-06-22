A wellness journey in Azerbaijan’s great Caucasian Forest

New Delhi: This Summer, consider experiencing a wholesome wellness journey at Chenot Palace Gabala, a global award-winning wellness retreat in an idyllic setting of Azerbaijan’s great Caucasian Forest overlooking the peaceful Nohur Lake.

This picturesque getaway is perfectly designed for discerning wellness seekers, offering incredible natural beauty, and a unique combination of serenity and energy. A range of 72 well-designed rooms and suites, plus 3 spacious villas with private spas, provide a perfect sanctuary in harmony with nature at Chenot Palace Gabala.

The Chenot Diet

The Chenot Diet Plan is a fundamental aspect of the Chenot Method, carefully crafted to complement other medical treatments and aid in the detoxification, stimulation, and reset of the body. Chenot integrates extensive scientific research into this diet, covering everything from ingredient selection and processing to cooking techniques.

Unique detox recipes are formulated to combine the finest ingredients without compromising taste, flavour, or presentation. Factors like low-density calories, acidity, low temperatures, and moisture are meticulously considered.

Ramiz Bayramov, executive chef at Chenot Palace Gabala, follows the Chenot method, which advocates for a plant-based diet.

He says, “We meticulously select products for dishes, considering nuances such as calorie content, fats, proteins, and carbs. The aim is to create dishes that are perfectly balanced and delicious, with each new recipe coordinated with nutritionists. Some vegetables used are grown onsite in their own environmentally friendly garden, without additives.

The menu changes daily, ensuring strict control over quality and quantity. For breakfast, guests can enjoy various types of fruits. Lunch includes a starter, salad, and a choice of two main courses, while dinner offers an appetizer, soup, and a choice between two main courses. This approach ensures a diverse and nutritious dining experience for guests.”

Tea For All

At Chenot Palace Gabala, guests can unwind at the Tea Bar, a cozy tearoom that provides a perfect space for guests to relax, read, or enjoy a cup of gourmet Chenot tea. The Tea Bar offers an exquisite selection of natural and herbal teas by Chenot.

Guests can choose from an array of teas that help with feeling fresh, detoxifying, supporting the liver, calming down, boosting metabolism, aiding digestion, and more, each tea has its own special taste and health benefits.

They can also try the richness of Yunnan Pu-erh, which has a high Vitamin C content or indulge in the sweet and romantic notes of Love Story tea. Whether sipping on Sencha for its antioxidant properties or enjoying the gentle flavours of the Romeo and Juliet blend, each cup promises a delightful journey for the senses.

The World-Class Medical Facilities

Chenot Palace Gabala is distinguished by its outstanding medical facilities, ensuring meticulous consultations and employing cutting-edge diagnostics.

The implementation of innovative assessments such as Oxidative Stress and Vascular Age Evaluation highlights the retreat’s commitment to a sophisticated approach to optimising arterial health.

Spanning an impressive 6,000 square meters, the medical centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, featuring the latest advancements in diagnostic techniques for both medical and spa procedures.

This comprehensive facility is staffed by expert medical professionals who diligently curate personalised programmes for each guest, tailoring experiences that enhance individual wellness.