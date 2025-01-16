Aadhaar Card Personal Loan: How to Get Up to Rs 2 Lakh Loan Using Your Aadhaar – A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to easily get a personal loan of up to Rs 2 Lakh using your Aadhaar card. Follow our step-by-step guide to understand the eligibility, required documents, application process, and more!

In today’s fast-paced world, financial emergencies can arise at any moment, requiring immediate access to funds. For those in need of quick financial assistance, personal loans based on Aadhaar cards are proving to be a reliable and hassle-free option. With minimal documentation, quick processing, and flexible repayment terms, these loans are becoming increasingly popular among individuals seeking instant financial solutions.

What Makes Aadhaar-Based Loans Popular?

Personal loans that rely on Aadhaar card verification offer several key benefits that make them a preferred choice for many. Aadhaar, which serves as both identity and address proof, simplifies the documentation process significantly. Borrowers no longer need to submit multiple documents such as income proof, address proof, and identity proof. With just an Aadhaar card and a few other basic documents, individuals can quickly access the funds they need.

Moreover, the entire process is digital, from application to disbursal, ensuring that the loan is approved and transferred quickly. The elimination of manual interventions reduces delays, and loan approval can be achieved in as little as 24 to 48 hours.

No Collateral and Streamlined Process

One of the major advantages of loans based on Aadhaar cards is that they are unsecured, meaning borrowers do not have to pledge any assets as collateral. This makes it an ideal option for individuals who may not have property or other valuable assets to offer.

Also Read: The Day Terror Struck Mecca: 100,000 Pilgrims Held Hostage in Kaaba by 200 Terrorists, A Dark Chapter of History

The streamlined documentation process also reduces the burden on borrowers. With Aadhaar serving as both identity and address proof, the entire application process is more straightforward, allowing for faster loan approvals. For people with limited financial documentation, Aadhaar-based loans offer an easy way to access credit without the need for extensive paperwork.

How to Apply for a 2 Lakh Loan Using Aadhaar

Applying for a loan up to Rs 2 lakh using your Aadhaar card is simple and can be done entirely online. Here’s how:

Online Application: Visit the lender’s website or download their mobile app. Eligibility Check: Most lenders provide an eligibility calculator to help you assess your qualification for the loan. Document Upload: Upload your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and proof of income (for salaried individuals) or Income Tax Returns (for self-employed individuals). Ensure that your Aadhaar card is linked to your mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Approval and Disbursal: After verifying your documents, the lender will approve the loan, and the amount will be disbursed to your account within a day or two.

Key Eligibility Criteria for a 2 Lakh Loan

While the process for applying for Aadhaar-based loans is simple, there are certain eligibility requirements that must be met:

Age : Typically, applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old. Some lenders may extend this age limit to 65.

: Typically, applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old. Some lenders may extend this age limit to 65. Income : Lenders generally require a minimum monthly income between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.

: Lenders generally require a minimum monthly income between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. Credit Score : A good credit score (650 and above) improves the chances of loan approval and results in lower interest rates.

: A good credit score (650 and above) improves the chances of loan approval and results in lower interest rates. Employment : Both salaried and self-employed individuals are eligible to apply for this loan, provided they meet the income requirements.

: Both salaried and self-employed individuals are eligible to apply for this loan, provided they meet the income requirements. Aadhaar Card: The card must be active and linked to your mobile number for OTP-based verification.

Things to Consider Before Applying

While Aadhaar-based loans offer convenience and speed, borrowers should still be cautious and consider several factors before applying:

Interest Rates: Since these loans are unsecured, interest rates may be higher than those of secured loans. It’s important to compare rates from different lenders before making a decision. Processing Fees: Some lenders charge processing fees, which may add to the cost of the loan. Review all charges carefully to avoid any surprises. EMI Affordability: Use an EMI calculator to ensure that the monthly repayments fit within your budget. Credit Score Impact: Timely repayment can boost your credit score, while missing payments can hurt your creditworthiness.

Conclusion: A Viable Financial Option

Aadhaar-based loans provide an excellent solution for individuals in need of urgent funds. They are convenient, quick, and require minimal documentation, making them an ideal choice for those with limited financial records. However, it is important to assess your own financial situation, including your ability to repay, before taking out a loan. By borrowing responsibly, you can avoid potential financial strain and maintain a healthy credit profile.