Aadhaar Update Alert: Free Service for Name, Photo, and Address Changes Ends Soon

New Delhi: If you wish to update your Aadhaar Card details without spending any money, now is the perfect opportunity. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free updates to Aadhaar Card details. You can now update your Aadhaar information for free until December 14. If you missed this chance earlier, there’s still time to update your details without any cost.

The free update facility is available on the “My Aadhaar Portal” (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in). This service is especially beneficial for those who haven’t updated their Aadhaar details in the last 10 years.

This free service is exclusively available online through the My Aadhaar Portal. Before December 14, you can update the following information for free:

Photograph

Name

Address

Gender

Date of Birth

Mobile Number and Email ID

To update your Aadhaar details, you’ll need the following documents as proof:

Voter ID

Ration Card

Address Proof

Passport

If you prefer to update your Aadhaar details offline, you can visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, an update fee of ₹50 will be charged for offline updates.

Follow these steps to update your Aadhaar Card details online:

Visit the official My Aadhaar Portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Log in using your registered mobile number and the OTP sent to it. Review your profile and select the information you want to update. Upload the required documents as proof for the changes and submit them.

Important Instructions

The uploaded document size must be less than 2 MB .

. Documents must be in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Key Highlights

This free update opportunity is available only until December 14, 2024 .

. After the deadline, updates will require payment of a fee, even online.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring Aadhaar records remain accurate and up-to-date for everyone, especially those who haven’t made any updates in a decade.

Don’t miss this chance to update your Aadhaar card for free. Act now and avoid future hassles.