Aamir Khan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Pointed Out His Flaw in ‘Dangal’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, has revealed a major flaw in his performance in the blockbuster film ‘Dangal’.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Observation on Aamir’s Mistake

During a special screening of his debut film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, Aamir spoke about his career and reflected on ‘Dangal’, one of his highest-grossing films.

While he considers it one of his best performances, Aamir admitted to making a mistake in the film, which was pointed out by veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Scene That Broke the Character

Aamir recalled that in an early scene of ‘Dangal’, his character, a young Mahavir Singh Phogat, is seen saying “Yes” while celebrating a match victory.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan pointed out that this gesture was out of character for Mahavir, as he hails from a rural background and would never say “Yes” in English.

Aamir shared that he regrets this mistake, but it was too late to edit it out, as it would have affected the film’s continuity.

Aamir Khan’s Take on Imperfection in Acting

Aamir emphasized that there is no such thing as a perfect performance. Given the human nature of filmmaking, mistakes are bound to happen.

Aamir’s Personal Life in the Spotlight

Earlier, Aamir surprised the Mumbai media by introducing his new love interest, Gauri, just before his 60th birthday celebrations.

This revelation comes three years after his divorce from Kiran Rao, the director of ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The two had separated in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Interestingly, Aamir met Kiran Rao on the sets of ‘Lagaan’, where she worked as an assistant director, while his first wife, Reena Dutta, served as the executive producer.