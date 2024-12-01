AAP MLA Naresh Yadav Convicted in Quran Desecration Case Despite Appeal Withdrawal

Malerkotla, Punjab — In a surprising turn of events, Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Yadav has been convicted in a Quran desecration case, despite the complainant and public prosecutor withdrawing an appeal against his earlier acquittal. The Punjab court’s judgment on Saturday saw the MLA for Delhi’s Mehrauli constituency sentenced to two years in prison and fined Rs 11,000.

The case, which dates back to 2016, involves the discovery of torn pages of the Quran on Jarg Road in Malerkotla, leading to unrest and violence in the region during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government’s tenure. Initially, the Punjab police arrested two brothers, Vijay Kumar and Nand Kishore, along with one Gaurav Kumar, based on the suspicion of inciting communal unrest. Yadav’s name emerged later, after a statement from one of the arrested accused.

Yadav, who was arrested in July 2016 from his home in Delhi, faced charges of conspiring to instigate communal violence. However, he was acquitted by the Malerkotla court in 2021 due to insufficient evidence. Following the acquittal, a local resident, Mohammed Ashraf, filed an appeal, but on November 13, 2024, he requested the court to withdraw the appeal. Ashraf’s decision was influenced by the state’s own appeal against Yadav’s acquittal.

In his statement to The Indian Express, Ashraf clarified that he filed the withdrawal application for “technical reasons” as the state had also filed an appeal. He stated that his intention was never to benefit Yadav, but rather to ensure the private appeal didn’t complicate matters in future legal proceedings. “I had no intention to provide any benefit to Yadav,” Ashraf said, expressing surprise at how his statement was used by the state.

Despite the withdrawal of both Ashraf’s private appeal and the state’s appeal, the court decided to convict Yadav. The judgment notes the request to withdraw the appeal, which was officially acknowledged by the public prosecutor. The court emphasized that despite the withdrawal, it proceeded with the conviction.

The case has sparked significant controversy, especially due to the political context. Yadav, a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is seen by some as benefiting from political influence in the case’s progression. Ashraf, the complainant, speculated that Yadav’s political ties may have played a role in the shift of the legal proceedings, given the involvement of the state government.

The conviction has reignited debates over the handling of sensitive cases involving communal tensions. While some argue that justice has been served, others question the timing and process of the case, particularly given the complex legal and political circumstances surrounding it.

This latest development in the high-profile case underscores the intersection of law, politics, and community sentiment in India, highlighting the challenges in ensuring justice in cases that stir social and political unrest.