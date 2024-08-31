Abbas Union FC Unveils New Jersey for I-League 3 2024; SATS Chairman Pledges Support for Local Football

Secunderabad: The unveiling of the team jersey for Abbas Union Football Club (AUFC) took place at YMCA Club, Secunderabad, on Saturday. The event was graced by K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), Indian football legends Shabbir Ali and Jayakar Daniel, and Victor Amalraj.

Key Highlights:

Jersey Unveiling: The jersey unveiling ceremony was a key event ahead of AUFC’s participation in the I-League 3 2024-25, scheduled from September 3rd to 11th in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. AUFC, representing Hyderabad and Telangana, will compete in Group E alongside Downtown Heroes FC (Srinagar), CVM Football Club (Gujarat), Corbett FC (Uttarakhand), and Southern Sporting Union (Manipur).

Support for Football Development: K. Shiva Sena Reddy emphasized SATS's commitment to elevating football as the premier sport in Telangana. He announced plans to enhance accessibility for local football players by improving Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Basheerbagh and Gachibowli Stadium.

Chief Minister's Support: Reddy highlighted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's significant contribution, noting his support for football as a former player and lover of the sport. The Chief Minister has invested approximately ₹15 crores to renovate Gachibowli Stadium to meet FIFA standards.

Event Attendees: The event featured notable figures in Indian football, including Dhyan-Chand awardee Shabbir Ali, President of Abbas Union Football Club, and Jayakar Daniel, President of Secunderabad YMCA.

The support from SATS and the state government underscores a growing focus on improving football infrastructure and promoting the sport at all levels in Telangana.