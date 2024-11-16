Abhishek Bachchan Addresses Marriage Rumors Amid Divorce Speculations with Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have found themselves at the center of divorce rumors, sparking widespread speculation among fans.

While neither party has directly addressed the buzz, a recent video featuring Abhishek discussing his relationship with his daughter Aaradhya has caught public attention, offering a glimpse into his personal life amidst the ongoing chatter.

Abhishek’s Bond with Aaradhya

The viral video showcases Abhishek speaking fondly about his bond with Aaradhya, emphasizing the emotional depth of their father-daughter relationship. Fans believe this rare insight into his personal life may be an indirect response to the divorce rumors.

Upcoming Film: I Want To Talk

The actor is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film I Want To Talk. A recently dropped 25-second promo hints at the movie’s emotional narrative, further fueling curiosity among fans. The film, which delves into relationships and personal struggles, has drawn parallels to Abhishek’s real-life experiences in light of the ongoing speculations.

Social Media Reacts

Fans and netizens have been divided in their reactions to the rumors, with some expressing concern for the couple, while others dismiss it as baseless gossip. Abhishek’s subtle focus on his work and family has been applauded by many, who see it as a dignified way of handling public scrutiny.

The Couple’s Legacy

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, married since 2007, are among Bollywood’s most iconic couples. Together, they have often been celebrated for their chemistry and enduring bond. While rumors continue to circulate, fans are hopeful that their favorite couple will put the speculation to rest with clarity soon.