ACB Catches Tahsildar, Mandal Surveyor Accepting Rs 20 Lakh Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a tahsildar and a mandal surveyor in Ranga Reddy district’s Abdullapurmet mandal for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in connection with a layout survey.

The accused officials were identified as Tahsildar B. Sudarshan Reddy and Mandal Surveyor Batuka Srinivasulu. According to the allegations, the officials demanded a bribe to conduct a layout survey in accordance with the guidelines of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and issue a joint inspection survey report.

Sources alleged that the officials initially demanded Rs 2.30 crore, which was subsequently reduced to Rs 2.20 crore. Acting on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the mandal surveyor while he was allegedly accepting Rs 20 lakh on the tahsildar’s instructions.

The ACB seized the alleged bribe amount from Srinivasulu. Chemical tests conducted on his fingers reportedly yielded positive results, providing evidence of contact with the bribe money.

Following the operation, the ACB arrested both officials in connection with the case. They were subsequently produced before the ACB Special Court at Nampally in Hyderabad for further legal proceedings.