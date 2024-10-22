ACB Registers ₹5 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ranga Reddy Additional Collector

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corrupt officials, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against M. Venkata Bhoopal Reddy, the Additional Collector (Land Revenue) of Ranga Reddy district. The officer is accused of possessing assets far beyond his known sources of income.

During extensive searches at multiple locations, ACB officials unearthed assets worth ₹5,05,71,676, along with ₹4,19,40,158 identified as disproportionate to his legal earnings. The total value of the properties, as per official documentation, is already substantial, but sources indicate that the actual market value is significantly higher.

The case has sparked concerns about corruption within the public administration and highlights the ongoing efforts by ACB to tackle such offenses. Investigations are continuing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

This case underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting tran