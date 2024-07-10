Accident | Mr. Telangana Mohammad Sohail Dies in Road Accident Near Siddipet

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, renowned bodybuilding champion and Mr. Telangana winner, 23-year-old Mohammad Sohail, died in a road accident near Siddipet.

According to Telangana Today Sohail, a resident of Siddipet, was traveling with his friend, 23-year-old Mohammad Khadir, on June 29, heading from Siddipet to Mirudoddi on their two-wheeler.

While Sohail was riding the motorcycle, he suddenly lost control and collided with an oncoming auto-rickshaw carrying scrap near Mirudoddi. Both Sohail and Khadir sustained severe injuries in the mishap.

They were immediately transferred to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where Mohammad Sohail succumbed to his injuries today, Wednesday, during treatment.

Mohammad Sohail had won several district, state, and South India-level bodybuilding championships in his brief career. He was also the winner of the Mr. Telangana championship.

His friend Afridi expressed sorrow, stating that they lost a great friend with a promising future in bodybuilding at a very young age.

The Mirudoddi police have registered a case and stated that the accident was caused by overspeeding.