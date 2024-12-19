aciana Unveils the Ciana Healthcare Ecosystem: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Bharat with AI and Genetics

Hyderabad: ACIANA, a pioneering health-tech innovator, has officially launched the Ciana Healthcare Ecosystem, an advanced, integrated healthcare platform powered by cutting-edge genetic insights and AI-driven analytics. This groundbreaking initiative aims to address critical gaps in healthcare delivery by offering personalized, predictive, and precise care, transforming healthcare experiences across India.

“The future of healthcare must be personalized, connected, and proactive,” said Kishore Karumanchi, CEO of ACIANA. “With Ciana Healthcare, we are redefining how healthcare is delivered in Bharat. By harnessing the power of genetics and AI, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their health journeys—from awareness to action—while providing healthcare providers with the tools to deliver faster, more precise care.”

Revolutionary Features of the Cian Healthcare Ecosystem:

Instant Health Insights: AI-powered face scans provide over 25 health metrics in just 30 seconds.

Precision Care: Advanced genetic testing offers insights into disease risks, nutrition, medication, fitness, and chronic conditions.

Unified Health Profiles: Combines genetic data, diagnostics, and face scan results for actionable insights.

Seamless Diagnostics: Effortlessly book tests, track results, and get updates through CianaLabs.

Integrated Provider Engagement: Precision care enabled by real-time data and specialized workflows through Ciacare.

Prescription Management: Easily manage medications, including refills, with Ciaarex.

Real-Time Data Exchange: Securely integrates patient, provider, lab, and pharmacy data via Cinahexa.

Personalized Wellness Programs: Includes family health management tools for proactive care.

Continuous monitoring offers real-time updates and actionable insights for better health management.

Optimized Medication Safety: Drug-to-drug and drug-to-gene interaction checks ensure precision in medication.

ACIANA envisions a future where healthcare is not one-size-fits-all but instead tailored to each individual’s unique needs, powered by their genetic makeup. The Ciana Healthcare Ecosystem creates a 360-degree health view, seamlessly connecting patients, providers, diagnostics, and pharmacies to deliver customized preventive and managed care solutions.

“India’s healthcare landscape struggles with fragmented data and limited access to personalized care,” said Satya Vantipalli, CTO of ACIANA. “Ciana bridges this gap by integrating genetics and AI into a single platform, empowering providers with real-time insights while enabling individuals to manage their health journeys with ease.”

At the Hyderabad launch event, ACIANA showcased how the Ciana platform is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery:

30% faster decision-making through real-time data exchange.

Enhanced precision and better outcomes with genetic insights.

Streamlined care navigation across diagnostics, treatment, and medication management.

“Ciana is the future of connected healthcare,” said Dr. Geetika Sai, VP of Business Development at Aciana. “By fostering collaboration among patients, families, and providers, we’re ensuring healthcare becomes precise, proactive, and holistic.”