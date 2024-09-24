Actor Karthi’s ‘Laddu’ Comment Sparks Row, Draws Response from Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Actor Karthi’s recent comments on the Tirupati Laddu controversy during the promotion of his film Satyam Sundaram have caused a stir on social media. While addressing the press, Karthi referred to “laddu” as a sensitive topic, saying, “I just talked about laddu, and now it’s a very sensitive topic. We don’t need that.”

This remark, however, didn’t sit well with Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan, who is known for his strong stance on religious matters, responded sharply, saying, “Laddu is not a sensitive issue, Karthi. Be careful with your words.” The Deputy CM further emphasized the importance of respecting religious symbols, especially the Tirumala Laddu, which holds spiritual significance for many.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently observing an 11-day prayaschitta diksha—a penance ritual—reiterated his stance during a visit to a temple in Vijayawada. Speaking to the press, he said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them: You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tirumala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop making such comments against Sanatana Dharma.”

Images shared on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), showed Pawan Kalyan dressed in a traditional saffron robe while performing a veneration ritual on the sets of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Fans appreciated his devotion, as the actor continues to balance his political and film career.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the silver screen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period drama slated for release on March 28, 2025. The actor will portray a warrior outlaw, with the film set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal empire. Fans eagerly await the release, with early posters showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a warrior’s attire, wielding a sword against the sky, symbolizing strength and bravery.

While the Laddu comment may have sparked controversy, it has also generated renewed attention toward both Karthi’s film Satyam Sundaram and Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Fans are eagerly awaiting both films, even as the debate surrounding the Laddu continues to simmer.