Actor Nagarjuna to File ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Minister Konda Surekha

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is reportedly set to file a defamation suit worth ₹100 crore against Telangana State Minister Konda Surekha. This legal action stems from alleged defamatory statements made by the minister that Nagarjuna believes have tarnished his reputation.

The actor, known for his versatility in the Telugu film industry, is taking a firm stand against the remarks.

Details of the specific statements and the timeline of the incident are yet to emerge, but sources suggest that Nagarjuna is seeking legal redress to protect his image. The news has garnered widespread attention, with fans and political observers closely following the developments in this high-profile case.