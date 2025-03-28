Actor Vikram Mobbed by Fans, Takes Auto Rickshaw Home After ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Premiere

Chennai: Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who recently impressed audiences with his powerful performance in the action-packed film Veera Dheera Sooran, found himself mobbed by a crowd of enthusiastic fans after attending the premiere of his film on Thursday night. Due to the overwhelming attention, Vikram had to leave his luxury car behind and opt for an auto rickshaw to get back home.

A Star-Studded Premiere Turns Chaotic

Vikram, who chose to enjoy the premiere of Veera Dheera Sooran alongside the audience, was met with excitement and admiration as soon as the film ended. Fans, eager to meet the actor, crowded around him, making it nearly impossible for him to get to his vehicle. Despite the efforts of his team to guide him out of the chaos, the only viable option was for Vikram to leave the venue in an auto rickshaw.

Massive Fan Response and Positive Reviews for the Film

The film has received an incredibly positive response from viewers, with the action entertainer making an impressive opening. This has been a major boost for both Vikram and the film’s team, especially after battling legal hurdles that delayed the film’s release. On Thursday, the film’s morning and afternoon screenings were initially canceled due to a court order issued over a dispute between the production company B4U and HR Pictures. However, the issue was resolved by the evening, and the film was successfully screened worldwide.

Vikram’s Role and Film Details

In Veera Dheera Sooran, Vikram plays a humble grocery store owner, while S. J. Suryah portrays a senior police officer. The film, which features a star-studded cast including Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, follows an action-packed narrative. Interestingly, the second part of the film was released first.

The film boasts cinematography by Theni Eswar, music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, and editing by G.K. Prasanna. C.S. Balachandar handled the art direction, while Riya Shibu of HR Pictures produced the action thriller.