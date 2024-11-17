Actress Kasturi Arrested in Hyderabad Over Hate Speech Targeting Telugu Community

Hyderabad: Actress Kasturi Shankar, a familiar face in Telugu cinema, was arrested in Narsingi on Saturday by Chennai police with the support of Cyberabad police. The arrest comes after her alleged hate speech targeting Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu sparked public outrage and led to a criminal case.

Controversial Remarks and Fallout

Kasturi’s inflammatory comments against Telugu residents of Tamil Nadu drew sharp criticism from Telugu associations in the state. The remarks led to the Chennai police registering a case, after which the actress reportedly went into hiding.

Despite her petition in the Madras High Court seeking relief, her plea was rejected. Police investigations revealed she was staying at a flat owned by a film producer in Narsingi, Hyderabad. Coordinated efforts led to her arrest.

Kasturi’s Apology and Clarification

On November 5, Kasturi issued a public apology via social media, expressing regret for any offense caused by her remarks. She clarified her intentions, withdrew her statements about the Telugu community, and called for unity. “The controversy has distracted from the key issues I highlighted. I urge Telugu people in Tamil Nadu to stand with the Brahmin community’s fight for dignity,” she said.

This incident underscores the impact of public figures’ statements on inter-regional harmony and the need for responsible communication.