Adah Sharma to Perform Shiv Tandav Stotram at MahaKumbh Mela

Mumbai: Adah Sharma, known for her power-packed performances, is set to perform the vigorous Shiv Tandav Stotram live at the MahaKumbh Mela. The actress, who gained recognition through her roles in films like The Kerala Story and Commando 2, will be showcasing her talent at the grand religious event.

MahaKumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will begin on 13th January with the Paush Purnima Snan and conclude on 26th February on Maha Shivratri. This year’s Kumbh Mela is expected to attract several prominent personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Hariharan, and Mohit Chauhan. Adah Sharma has joined this star-studded list of participants.

Adah Sharma’s Shiv Tandav Performance

Adah Sharma recently made waves on social media with a video of her chanting the Shiv Tandav Stotram, where her melodious yet powerful voice surprised fans and went viral. She will now be performing this iconic chant live at the MahaKumbh Mela, marking her first visit to the event.

2024 Highlights for Adah Sharma

In 2024, Adah Sharma had a remarkable year, appearing in several successful projects, including The Kerala Story, Bastar, Sunflower 2, and the highly acclaimed web show Reeta Sanyal. The latter became one of the most-watched OTT shows of the year, leading to growing anticipation for its sequel.

Upcoming Projects

Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel of Reeta Sanyal, and Adah Sharma confirmed that several sequels, including Commando, Sunflower, and 1920, are in the works. She will also be starring in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming romantic drama Tumko Meri Kasam, though details about her character are being kept under wraps for now.