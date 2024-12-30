Adani Enterprises to Exit Adani Wilmar JV, Raising Over $2 Billion

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced on Monday its decision to exit Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) by divesting its entire 44% stake, a move expected to raise over $2 billion.

Key Developments:

Stake Divestment: AEL will sell 13% of its shares in AWL through an offer for sale (OFS) to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.

to meet minimum public shareholding requirements. Wilmar International Ltd will acquire the remaining 31% stake held by Adani Enterprises in the edible oil venture. Market Capitalisation and Share Price: As of December 27, Adani Wilmar had a market capitalisation of ₹42,785 crore ($5 billion).

had a market capitalisation of ₹42,785 crore ($5 billion). The shares will be sold at a mutually agreed price, capped at ₹305 per share. Agreement Details: Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, and Lence Pte Ltd , a subsidiary of Wilmar International, have entered into an agreement for this transaction.

, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, have entered into an agreement for this transaction. The deal includes provisions for a call or put option to transfer up to 31.06% of AWL’s paid-up equity share capital to Lence. Board Resolution and Rebranding: AEL’s board has approved the resignation of its nominee directors from AWL’s board.

Discussions are underway for renaming Adani Wilmar Ltd to reflect the ownership change.

Strategic Shift for Adani Enterprises

The proceeds from the sale will enable AEL to:

Accelerate investments in its core infrastructure platforms, including energy, utilities, transport, and logistics.

in its core infrastructure platforms, including energy, utilities, transport, and logistics. Reinforce its position as India’s largest listed incubator, focusing on sectors driving India’s growth.

Adani Wilmar’s Market Presence

AWL has 100% urban coverage and operates in over 30,600 rural towns across India.

and operates in over 30,600 rural towns across India. The company exports to more than 30 countries globally, maintaining a strong presence in the edible oil market.

Final Thoughts

Adani Enterprises’ exit from AWL marks a strategic pivot toward bolstering its infrastructure investments. This move underscores the group’s commitment to aligning with India’s growth trajectory while maintaining its dominance across critical sectors.