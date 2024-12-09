North India

Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh cr in Rajasthan across sectors

"These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," Adani said.

Abdul Wasi9 December 2024 - 13:09
Adani Group

Jaipur: The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said on Monday.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Adani Ports and SEZ, Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

“Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors,” he said.

He said that the company plans to build the world’s largest integrated dream energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt related to hydro projects.

“These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” Adani said.

