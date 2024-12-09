North India

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 50,000 cr in Rajasthan

Abdul Wasi9 December 2024 - 12:56
Aditya Birla Group

Jaipur: The Aditya Birla Group plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Rajasthan across its businesses over the next few years, a top official of the Indian conglomerate said.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the group’s investment will include Rs 6,000 crore in renewable energy over the next 1-2 years.

He said that six of the group’s businesses have a significant presence in India including cement, telecom, fashion retail etc.

“Across our businesses, we are committed to scale up our investments. I foresee our group investing Rs 50,000 crore in the next few years spanning cement, renewables, telecom and retail,” Birla said.

He said the company will enhance its cement production in Rajasthan by 10 million tonnes. Currently, AB Group’s Ultra Tech Cement has a production capacity of 20 million tonnes in the state.

Birla said that AB Group’s jewellery business unit is also planning to set up a small manufacturing unit in the state.

