Adani Group Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Plan for Chhattisgarh Power Expansion

New Delhi: The Adani Group has revealed a major investment plan amounting to Rs 60,000 crore aimed at enhancing the power generation capacity in Chhattisgarh. This expansion will focus on the group’s power plants located in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh.

Significant Expansion in Chhattisgarh’s Power Sector

The announcement was made during a meeting between Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and the Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. As part of the planned investment, the Adani Group will expand its power plants, resulting in a significant addition of 6,120 MW to Chhattisgarh’s total power generation capacity.

The expansion is expected to drive long-term economic growth and further establish Chhattisgarh as a key player in the nation’s power sector. The announcement was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on X, highlighting the details of the meeting and the planned investments.

Commitment to Cement and Social Development

In addition to the power plant expansion, Gautam Adani also pledged an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to support the development and expansion of cement plants in Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, in line with the state government’s priorities, Adani Group committed to a Rs 10,000 crore boost over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism through CSR programs.

Collaborations and Future Plans

The meeting also explored potential collaborations between the Adani Group and the state government in key areas such as manufacturing defence-related equipment, establishing data centres, and setting up a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh. These initiatives are poised to create new job opportunities, enhance local infrastructure, and accelerate the state’s overall development.

Adani Group’s Role in India’s Energy Landscape

Adani Power Limited (APL), a subsidiary of the Adani Group, is India’s largest private thermal power producer. The company has a total power generation capacity of 15,250 MW, with thermal power plants located in various states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Additionally, APL operates a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

This landmark investment by the Adani Group is expected to significantly boost the energy sector in Chhattisgarh, helping to meet the growing power demand while contributing to the state’s economic and social development.