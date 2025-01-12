India’s Renewable Energy Surge: 113% Growth in 2024!

New Delhi: India’s renewable energy sector has made a remarkable leap, with approximately 30 GW (Gigawatt) of new renewable energy capacity added in 2024. This represents a significant 113% increase compared to the 13.75 GW added in 2023, emphasizing India’s commitment to accelerating the shift towards clean energy.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India’s total renewable energy capacity has now reached 218 GW. This growth reflects the country’s robust progress towards its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. To meet this target, India will need to install an average of 50 GW of new renewable energy capacity each year for the next six years.

Renewable Energy Minister Praises Growth

Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, expressed his optimism about the progress on social media, writing, “Exponential growth from 13.75 GW in 2023 to around 30 GW in 2024, resulting in achieving nearly 218 GW now underscores India’s growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future.”

India’s Renewable Energy Progress Since 2014

India’s renewable energy capacity has seen a dramatic rise since March 31, 2014, when it was just 35.84 GW. The country has achieved its highest renewable energy capacity addition of 18.48 GW in the financial year 2023-24, showcasing the effectiveness of government policies and investments in clean energy technologies.

Solar Energy Surge and PM Surya Ghar Scheme

JMK Research reported that India installed 4.59 GW of new rooftop solar capacity in 2024, marking a 53% increase over the previous year. This surge in rooftop solar installations can largely be attributed to the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Free Bijli Yojana earlier in 2024. The scheme has enabled the installation of over 7 lakh rooftop solar systems across India in just 10 months.

Wind Energy Sector Growth

India’s wind energy sector also saw significant progress in 2024, adding 3.4 GW of new capacity, a 21% increase compared to 2023. A large portion of this growth occurred in the states of Gujarat (1,250 MW), Karnataka (1,135 MW), and Tamil Nadu (980 MW), which together accounted for 98% of the country’s total wind energy installations.

India’s Clean Energy Vision for the Future

India’s impressive renewable energy growth in 2024 plays a pivotal role in the country’s journey to meeting its long-term clean energy goals. With continued expansion in the renewable energy sector, India is on track to achieve its 500 GW target by 2030, further supporting the nation’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fostering sustainable development.