Adani-Hindenburg: Investigators Also Involved in Scam, Case Should Be Handed Over to JPC, Says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress party has intensified its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani scandal, calling it a significant issue that requires full transparency before the public. The party emphasized the necessity of revealing the truth and ensuring that justice is served.

In a post on its official social media handle on Sunday, Congress stated, “The investigation into the major Adani scam has been handed over to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Now, there are reports suggesting that SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch is also involved in the scandal. Isn’t it shocking that the one investigating the scam is allegedly part of it?”

The party further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting his industrialist friend, Adani, at all costs. “It has become evident that Modi has orchestrated a scheme to shield his ‘best friend’ under the guise of an investigation. Only a JPC can conduct a proper inquiry into this massive scam, but the Modi government is reluctant to form one. How long will they continue this charade? Can Modi truly save Adani? One day, the truth will come to light,” the statement read.

In the meantime, Congress media cell head Jairam Ramesh issued a statement, referring to revelations from Hindenburg Research. He claimed that the company in which SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband invested had seen investments from Vinod Adani and his close associates, allegedly violating SEBI regulations.

Ramesh strongly reiterated the demand for a JPC to be established to investigate the matter thoroughly.