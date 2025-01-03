Adani Ports’ Cargo Volume Grows 8% in December 2024: A Comprehensive Look at the Achievements

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, achieved an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in cargo volume for December 2024.

The company handled an impressive 38.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the month, showcasing consistent growth across key operational metrics.

Key Highlights of Cargo Volume Growth

Container Volume Surge: A remarkable 22% YoY increase in container volume was recorded in December 2024, demonstrating strong demand and operational efficiency.

A remarkable 22% YoY increase in container volume was recorded in December 2024, demonstrating strong demand and operational efficiency. Liquids and Gas Volume Growth: Liquids and gas cargo volumes grew by 7% YoY, reflecting APSEZ’s diverse cargo handling capabilities.

Liquids and gas cargo volumes grew by 7% YoY, reflecting APSEZ’s diverse cargo handling capabilities. Month-on-Month Performance: The total cargo volume for December saw a 6.6% month-on-month increase from November’s 36 MMT, driven by robust container traffic.

Investment in State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

To enhance operational efficiency and safety, Adani Ports placed a significant order last week with Cochin Shipyard Limited for eight advanced harbor tugs.

Contract Value: The order, worth ₹450 crore, is part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The order, worth ₹450 crore, is part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Delivery Timeline: The tugs will be delivered between December 2026 and May 2028.

The tugs will be delivered between December 2026 and May 2028. Operational Benefits: These harbor tugs are expected to improve safety standards and streamline vessel operations across Indian ports.

These harbor tugs are expected to improve safety standards and streamline vessel operations across Indian ports. Previous Deliveries: Earlier, Adani Ports procured two 62-tonne tugs from Cochin Shipyard, which were delivered ahead of schedule and are now operational at Paradip Port and New Mangalore Port.

Ashwani Gupta, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Adani Ports, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing and adhering to global safety and efficiency standards.

“We aim to contribute significantly to the ‘Make in India’ initiative by leveraging world-class local manufacturing while ensuring our operations align with international benchmarks,” said Gupta.

Also Read | Adani to finance Sri Lankan Port project on its own, withdraws request for US DFC funding

Milestone Achievements at Vizhinjam Port

In late December, Vizhinjam Port, a flagship development by APSEZ in partnership with the Kerala government, marked a major milestone:

100th Commercial Ship: The port welcomed its 100th commercial ship, ‘MSC Michela,’ within just six months of commencing operations.

The port welcomed its 100th commercial ship, ‘MSC Michela,’ within just six months of commencing operations. Strategic Importance: Vizhinjam is India’s first transshipment port, located near Kovalam Beach, Kerala, and serves as a pivotal hub for international maritime trade.

Commitment to Sustainable and Efficient Growth

Adani Ports’ consistent growth is underpinned by strategic investments, advanced technology, and a focus on operational excellence. The December 2024 performance highlights the company’s ability to adapt to evolving market demands while contributing to India’s maritime growth story.