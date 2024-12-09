Adelaide Controversy: Siraj and Head Likely to Be Penalized by ICC

Adelaide: During the second Test match in Adelaide, a verbal altercation occurred between Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head. After Head hit a couple of boundaries off Siraj, including a 4 and a 6, Siraj bowled him out with a clean dismissal. This led to an exchange of heated words between the two players.

The incident has drawn the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC), with reports suggesting that both players may face penalties for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Also Read: Apple Set to Revolutionize the Market with Its First Foldable iPhone!

According to sources, the ICC held a disciplinary hearing with both players on Monday and found them guilty of misconduct. However, due to their clean disciplinary records in the past, it is expected that they will only receive fines or reprimands rather than suspensions.

In the first innings of the match, which Australia won by 10 wickets, Travis Head played a remarkable knock, scoring 140 runs off 141 balls.

Head later claimed that he had simply complimented Siraj’s bowling with a “well bowled” remark, but Siraj disagreed, asserting that Head had made inappropriate comments after his dismissal.

Mohammed Siraj said, “I was just celebrating my wicket, and then Travis Head insulted me.” Siraj further added, “You all must have seen it. I didn’t say anything first; it was Head who initiated the conversation. Head’s claim that he only said ‘well bowled’ is completely false.”

This altercation has reignited discussions on player conduct and behavior on the field. The ICC is expected to announce its decision regarding the penalties for both players soon.