Telangana News | Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Results to be Released Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC Board has officially announced that the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Results will be released tomorrow, June 28, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 3 to June 13 for students who failed the annual exams. The results for the Telangana Class 10 annual exams were released on April 30 this year, with a pass percentage of 91.31%. Among the students, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.23%, compared to 89.42% for boys.

Remarkably, 3,927 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, while six schools had a zero pass rate. The overall pass percentage increased from 89.60% last year to 91.31% this year. Out of the 5,05,813 students who appeared for the exams, 4,91,862 students passed.

This year’s annual exams were held from March 18 to April 2, with a total of 5,08,385 students participating, including 2,57,952 boys and 2,50,433 girls.

Students are eagerly awaiting the release of the supplementary results, which will determine their next steps in their academic journeys.