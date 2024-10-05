Advocate Questions HYDRA’s Hasty Demolition Actions, Calls for Proper Procedures

Hyderabad: Advocate Rapolu Bhaskar has raised serious concerns about the Hyderabad Development Authority’s (HYDRA) actions, criticizing the agency for its hasty demolitions and failure to follow due process.

Bhaskar pointed out that demolitions are being carried out on Sundays and without proper notice, which he claims is both illegal and unethical.

In some cases, even after the High Court issued stay orders, HYDRA officials proceeded with the demolitions. Bhaskar questioned why the authorities are in such a rush, stating, “Even a prisoner on death row is asked for their last wish, but here the procedures are being violated in a much more severe way.”

Advocate Rapolu Bhaskar has raised serious concerns about the Hyderabad Development Authority's (HYDRA) actions, criticizing the agency for its hasty demolitions and failure to follow due process. pic.twitter.com/jtSXLfvA9Y — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 5, 2024

While the advocate clarified that taking action is not wrong, he emphasized the importance of following the correct legal procedure. Notices should be issued, explanations should be called for, and final notices should be served before any demolition takes place.

HYDRA’s failure to adhere to these steps has resulted in public outrage and legal scrutiny, with the courts expressing their displeasure over the agency’s actions.