Afghan Cricket Star Rashid Khan Marries in Traditional Ceremony

Kabul: Afghanistan’s renowned leg-spinner and former captain Rashid Khan has tied the knot. Pictures of his wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. The event, held in a local hotel, was conducted according to Pashtun traditions, with several former and current cricketers in attendance.

Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead.@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/fP1LswQHhr October 3, 2024

Ranked as the world’s No. 3 bowler in T20 cricket, Rashid Khan has received heartfelt congratulatory messages from his teammates as he embarks on this new chapter in his life. Former Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi extended his best wishes to Rashid, praying for a happy married life.

Rashid Khan holds the record for the fastest 50 and 100 wickets in T20 format and has previously held the title of No. 1 bowler in ICC rankings.