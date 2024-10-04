Sports

Afghan Cricket Star Rashid Khan Marries in Traditional Ceremony

The event, held in a local hotel, was conducted according to Pashtun traditions, with several former and current cricketers in attendance.

Kabul: Afghanistan’s renowned leg-spinner and former captain Rashid Khan has tied the knot. Pictures of his wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. The event, held in a local hotel, was conducted according to Pashtun traditions, with several former and current cricketers in attendance.

Ranked as the world’s No. 3 bowler in T20 cricket, Rashid Khan has received heartfelt congratulatory messages from his teammates as he embarks on this new chapter in his life. Former Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi extended his best wishes to Rashid, praying for a happy married life.

Rashid Khan holds the record for the fastest 50 and 100 wickets in T20 format and has previously held the title of No. 1 bowler in ICC rankings.

