Kabul: Afghanistan has initiated its first major polio vaccination campaign of the year, aiming to protect over six million children under the age of five from the poliovirus. The Ministry of Public Health reported that the campaign, which runs from Monday through Wednesday, will deliver essential anti-polio drops across 16 of the country’s 34 provinces.

Support from Communities to Ensure Success

In his message, Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Public Health, called on tribal elders, religious leaders, and parents to support the health workers involved in the campaign. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in preventing polio and urged public cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.

Polio Still a Threat in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Polio continues to be a threat in both Afghanistan and its neighboring country, Pakistan, where polio cases are reported annually. The World Health Organization (WHO) has long been working to eradicate the disease globally, with Afghanistan being one of the remaining countries where wild poliovirus is still circulating.

What is Polio?

Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, is a viral illness that primarily affects children under the age of five. The virus is highly contagious and spreads mainly through person-to-person contact via the faecal-oral route. Once in the body, the virus can damage the nervous system and result in permanent paralysis.

Progress Towards Global Eradication

Since the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, led by WHO and various international partners, the incidence of wild poliovirus has decreased by more than 99%. While wild polio type 2 was declared eradicated in 1999 and wild polio type 3 in 2020, wild polio type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Step Towards a Polio-Free Future

Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign for Over Six Million Children

This latest vaccination campaign is part of ongoing efforts to combat polio in the region and contribute to the global mission to eradicate the disease entirely.

