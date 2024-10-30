After Demolition Drive in Hyderabad, HYDRA Volunteers Work to Control City Traffic

Hyderabad: In response to the damage caused by recent demolitions, Hydra volunteers have launched a dedicated initiative to assist in traffic management across the city.

Operating under the banner of Hydra Traffic Volunteers, these community members have taken to the streets to regulate traffic at various signal points.

New volunteers have been actively observed at key locations, including Khairatabad Chowrasta and beneath the Telugu Flyover. Their presence is aimed at directing traffic effectively to ensure smooth movement and enhance public safety during this challenging period.

The initiative seeks to mitigate the disruptions caused by ongoing demolition activities and improve overall traffic flow in the affected areas. By managing traffic, the Hydra volunteers highlight the importance of community involvement in maintaining order and safety in Hyderabad during this transitional phase.

Their efforts are crucial in addressing the challenges posed by the recent changes in the city’s landscape.