After the Demolition Drive, Hydra Struggles with Debris Clearance from Demolished Structures

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated a campaign to remove dilapidated buildings, aiming to improve city cleanliness and public life. Hydra has decided to identify and remove illegal constructions and buffer zones in various areas.

After the demolition of illegal structures, the government has begun searching for vacant land to appropriately dispose of the debris. However, the lack of planning for this operation has created challenges for the government. During the recent actions, 262 buildings near several lakes, ponds, and parks were demolished, but no significant measures have been taken to remove the debris, leading to public inconvenience.

In September, Hydra issued tenders for debris removal, but no companies have been selected yet. Hydra Commissioner Ranganath stated that the responsibility for debris removal will lie with construction companies, but it remains unclear where the debris will be transferred.

Hydra is currently searching for various lakes, drains, and public vacant lands where the debris can be collected. There is a substantial amount of debris across different areas, and millions of rupees will be required for its removal. Officials suggest that if regular fencing is established around the debris sites, re-encroachment can be prevented.

According to the government, the debris recovery process will also involve excavation, which is an expensive endeavor. Currently, Hydra faces a shortage of funds and intends to recover these costs from construction companies.

Despite the tenders issued in September for the debris of demolished buildings, no company has yet been selected. Hydra is now facing challenges in transferring the debris to appropriate locations.

In this regard, the Hydra Commissioner has mentioned ongoing discussions with other departments to identify debris removal sites. He added that he would be going on a study tour to Bangalore next week, and the selection of debris removal sites is crucial before that.

This process has become a significant challenge for Hydra, and they hope to commence the debris transfer soon to alleviate public difficulties.