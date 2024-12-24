Entertainment

After Two-Hour Interrogation, Allu Arjun Departs Chikkadpally Police Station

The investigation aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident and the events that followed.

Syed Mubashir24 December 2024 - 15:21
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun, who appeared today for questioning regarding the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre during the release of Pushpa-2, has left for his residence in Jubilee Hills after the inquiry concluded. The interrogation lasted for nearly two and a half hours at the Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday morning, starting at 11:00 AM.

Allu Arjun, accompanied by his father and producer Allu Aravind, exited the police station and left for home in the same car.

The police questioned Allu Arjun about the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre and the subsequent developments. The inquiry was conducted in the presence of Advocate Ashok Reddy, ACP Ramesh, Inspector Raju Nayak, and Central Zone DCP. Sources revealed that Allu Arjun faced a series of tough questions during the interrogation, including:

  • Were you aware of Revathi’s death due to the stampede while you were at the theatre?
  • Why did you claim before the media that no one informed you about it?
  • Did you obtain permission for the roadshow? If not, how was it conducted without authorization?
  • Who told you that the police had approved the roadshow?

The police recorded Allu Arjun’s statement and video-recorded the entire inquiry session. It is reported that the police extracted critical information from him during the questioning. Allegedly, Allu Arjun was asked over 20 questions, and in response to some, he chose to remain silent.

